Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Price Target Raised to $270.00

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by DA Davidson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.85 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Nordson from $266.00 to $243.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordson currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $270.20.

Nordson Stock Up 1.0 %

Nordson stock opened at $242.27 on Tuesday. Nordson has a fifty-two week low of $194.89 and a fifty-two week high of $272.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Nordson Increases Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a positive change from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Nordson’s payout ratio is 31.48%.

Institutional Trading of Nordson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Nordson by 14.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Nordson by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 295,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,828,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Cynosure Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 258.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 878,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,900,000 after acquiring an additional 633,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

