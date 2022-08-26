Nordstrom, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 24th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s FY2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 75.65% and a net margin of 2.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen cut their price target on Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.35.

NYSE:JWN opened at $18.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,276,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $278,603,000 after buying an additional 160,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,552,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,245,000 after buying an additional 239,120 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,064,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after buying an additional 688,129 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,609,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after buying an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $328,791.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,994.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.