Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,203,006 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 51,474 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.50% of Norfolk Southern worth $343,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $625,050,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 39.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,890 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $356,493,000 after buying an additional 350,571 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 239,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121,410 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,053,962 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $300,611,000 after buying an additional 115,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC stock traded down $5.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $257.01. 13,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,078. The company has a 50-day moving average of $240.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 39.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

