Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares rose 8.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.03 and last traded at $13.94. Approximately 799,925 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 19,886,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NCLH. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCLH. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,549,673 shares during the period. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,885,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,336,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,800 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

