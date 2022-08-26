Novacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Novacoin has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Novacoin has a market cap of $31,608.06 and approximately $135.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,474.28 or 0.99974437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00059252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026123 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001328 BTC.

Novacoin Profile

Novacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

