Novacoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $135.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (NVC) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. In the last week, Novacoin has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $31,608.06 and approximately $135.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,474.28 or 0.99974437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00059252 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004612 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001311 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00026123 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004654 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001328 BTC.

About Novacoin

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Novacoin is a hybrid scrypt Proof-of-Work + Proof-of-Stake based cryptocurrency operating with no central authority via peer-to-peer open source network. Novacoin has no hard cap except for the 2 billion coin max that has been entered for coding purposes; this can be lifted in the future if needed. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

