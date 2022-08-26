NS Partners Ltd Buys 322,700 Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

NS Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,313,437 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 322,700 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $15,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 233.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,072 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 16,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BBD remained flat at $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,419,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,313,532. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.70. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.93 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco Announces Dividend

About Banco Bradesco

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.25%.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.