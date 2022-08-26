NS Partners Ltd Decreases Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

NS Partners Ltd decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,548 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,694,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,204,300,000 after buying an additional 828,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,705,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,195,105,000 after buying an additional 480,684 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,156,630 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,371,664,000 after buying an additional 58,966 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,048,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,269,624,000 after buying an additional 388,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,128,262,000 after acquiring an additional 150,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $256.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,932. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.30. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.35. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

