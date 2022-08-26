NS Partners Ltd Grows Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares during the quarter. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile accounts for approximately 1.4% of NS Partners Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. NS Partners Ltd owned about 0.12% of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile worth $25,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. 19.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SQM stock traded down $1.92 on Friday, reaching $103.97. 49,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927,743. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $46.13 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.