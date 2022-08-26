NS Partners Ltd Has $2.02 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Performance

HD traded down $8.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,395,477. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $296.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.23. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $308.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HD shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.