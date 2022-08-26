NS Partners Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

NS Partners Ltd trimmed its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,137 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $12,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,638,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,952,000 after buying an additional 321,967 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,017,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,748,000 after purchasing an additional 207,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,341,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,751 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,934,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,285,000 after purchasing an additional 351,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $316,325,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 26,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total transaction of $2,386,108.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,997.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $4,550,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,232,204. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNST. Roth Capital began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MNST traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,291. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $47.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.19.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

