NS Partners Ltd Makes New Investment in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

NS Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 930,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,770,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 125.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,519 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 200.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $104,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the first quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:PBR traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,237,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,459,324. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $16.30. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $1.2949 dividend. This is an increase from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $0.16. This represents a dividend yield of 44.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 75.31%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

