NS Partners Ltd Sells 5,474 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,474 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up approximately 1.2% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $23,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Zoetis by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 123,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,275,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 54,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 50,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.13. 16,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,068. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $154.18 and a one year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

