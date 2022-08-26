NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,209 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

NS Partners Ltd lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 41.7% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.59 on Friday, hitting $90.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,434. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

