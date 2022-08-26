NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,370 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

NS Partners Ltd lowered its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.9% of NS Partners Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $34,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in META. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.37.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total transaction of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.31, for a total value of $254,799.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,053 shares in the company, valued at $368,123.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,618 shares of company stock worth $8,653,962 over the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms stock traded down $5.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $163.43. The stock had a trading volume of 364,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,352,528. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.47.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

