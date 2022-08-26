NS Partners Ltd Sells 6,718 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

NS Partners Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 169,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,718 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in T-Mobile US by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after buying an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after buying an additional 202,457 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $717,426,000. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $144.48. The stock had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.18 billion, a PE ratio of 107.35, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.09 and a 200 day moving average of $131.85. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $147.68.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $177.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.09.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.