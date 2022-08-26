Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) CEO Ryan S. Napierski Sells 25,000 Shares

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total transaction of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,997. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.40 and a 52 week high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

