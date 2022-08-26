Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.33 billion-$2.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.70-$0.85 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NUS traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,997. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 1.16. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 69.37%.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.50.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $275,972.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,142.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,018 shares of company stock valued at $5,597,862 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 12.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.0% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

