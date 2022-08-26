Nuco.cloud Trading 2.4% Lower This Week (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (NCDT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Nuco.cloud coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $541,464.30 and approximately $45,173.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuco.cloud has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.65 or 0.00804272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016876 BTC.
About Nuco.cloud
Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000 coins. Nuco.cloud’s official message board is nuco.cloud/news. Nuco.cloud’s official Twitter account is @CloudNuco. The official website for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud.
Nuco.cloud Coin Trading
