Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Releases Earnings Results

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $58.05 million during the quarter. Nutex Health had a negative net margin of 56.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.50%.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NUTX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 312,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,228. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.36. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $52.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional Trading of Nutex Health

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the second quarter worth $36,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nutex Health during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

