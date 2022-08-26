Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the July 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
JFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 89,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,438. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.
