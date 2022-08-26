Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, an increase of 161.0% from the July 31st total of 40,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Price Performance

JFR traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.80. 89,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,438. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $9.19.

Get Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

About Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JFR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 408,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after acquiring an additional 324,811 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 901,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,872,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 137,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,958,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 133,020 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.