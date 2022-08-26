NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.21% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $179.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Fubon Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.50.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 11.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21.0% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 1,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.