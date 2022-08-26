NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.21%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $179.13 on Friday. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $585,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

