Nwam LLC Buys 12,412 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Nwam LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,412 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Nwam LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 125.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $107.45. The company had a trading volume of 40,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,671. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $98.63 and a 1-year high of $115.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.14.

