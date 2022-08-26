Nwam LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank OZK grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.51. 435,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,764,461. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.60. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.82 and a 12-month high of $53.49.

