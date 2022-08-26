Nwam LLC Has $4.17 Million Position in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Nwam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,322 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,569 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 807.8% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 91,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,681,000 after buying an additional 81,103 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Teck Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 527,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,288,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Teck Resources stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $36.57. 218,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,853,901. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.90. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average of $36.47.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Clarkson Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.98.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

