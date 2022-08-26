Nwam LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Nwam LLC cut its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 44,384 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Alcoa during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $82.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

NYSE AA traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $55.94. 111,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,111,859. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.86%.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

