Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OIH. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF stock traded down $6.52 on Friday, hitting $249.45. 52,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,943. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 1 year low of $171.30 and a 1 year high of $317.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.67.

