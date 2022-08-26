Nwam LLC Sells 1,206 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Nwam LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 602.5% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

VEU stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.62. The stock had a trading volume of 65,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,283,242. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $47.49 and a twelve month high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

