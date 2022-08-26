Nwam LLC Sells 14,414 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,414 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% during the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,549,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,401,000 after purchasing an additional 326,108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP traded down $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.20. The stock had a trading volume of 53,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.56 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

