OAX 24-Hour Volume Hits $3.10 Million (OAX)

OAX (OAX) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000339 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $5.40 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004862 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002473 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00128114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00032164 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00082467 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,045,251 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OAX is oax.org. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation.

Buying and Selling OAX

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.