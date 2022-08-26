OBORTECH Price Hits $0.0059 (OBOT)

OBORTECH (OBOT) traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One OBORTECH coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. OBORTECH has a total market cap of $979,736.00 and $16,480.00 worth of OBORTECH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OBORTECH has traded 27.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004645 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.66 or 0.00769419 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016289 BTC.
OBORTECH Profile
OBORTECH’s official Twitter account is @OBORTECHhub.
OBORTECH Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for OBORTECH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OBORTECH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.