OctoFi (OCTO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $39,695.00

OctoFi (OCTO) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for $1.71 or 0.00008240 BTC on major exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $39,695.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004807 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003809 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002458 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00128822 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00032490 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082074 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OctoFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OctoFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

