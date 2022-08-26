Octopus Protocol Price Down 15.8% Over Last Week (OPS)

Octopus Protocol (OPS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 26th. Octopus Protocol has a total market cap of $42,574.74 and $30,232.00 worth of Octopus Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Octopus Protocol has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar. One Octopus Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,227.07 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003723 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002409 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00128366 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00032289 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00082243 BTC.

About Octopus Protocol

Octopus Protocol (OPS) is a coin. Octopus Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,354,176 coins. Octopus Protocol’s official Twitter account is @octopusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Octopus Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Octopus is an open-source protocol to create, exchange, settle, and manage synthetic assets. It is a DeFi protocol that allows traders exposure to real-world assets by facilitating an environment for the creation and settlement of synthetic assets. To empower scalability and high-performance, Octopus Protocol uses the interface of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC) network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Octopus Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Octopus Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Octopus Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

