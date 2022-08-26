Odyssey (OCN) Hits Market Cap of $739,748.58

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Odyssey has a total market cap of $739,748.58 and $184,196.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Odyssey has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Odyssey Coin Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

