Odyssey Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Odyssey coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $739,748.58 and approximately $184,196.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004656 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,479.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002380 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00129234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032834 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00078585 BTC.

About Odyssey

OCN is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN.

Buying and Selling Odyssey

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.