OKB Market Cap Reaches $977.87 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $977.87 million and $14.14 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKB coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.30 or 0.00078767 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OKB has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004856 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004831 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003774 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002471 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00128074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00032081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00082562 BTC.

About OKB

OKB is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

