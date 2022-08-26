OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO) Stock Price Up 3.9%

OKYO Pharma Limited (NASDAQ:OKYO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.16 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 20,392 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 66,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.
OKYO Pharma Trading Down 2.8 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.13.
About OKYO Pharma
OKYO Pharma Limited, a preclinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead product includes OK-101 for the treatment of dry eye disease. The company is also developing OK-201, a bovine adrenal medulla, lipidated-peptide preclinical analogue candidate for the treatment of neuropathic ocular pain.
