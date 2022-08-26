OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160,513 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of OneMain worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in OneMain by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in OneMain by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in OneMain by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter worth $12,510,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in OneMain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.08 per share, with a total value of $42,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 337,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,530,666.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OMF opened at $37.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.28. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.22 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.61.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.07). OneMain had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.17%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OneMain from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Compass Point reduced their target price on OneMain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on OneMain from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on OneMain from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OneMain from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.91.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

