Onooks Price Hits $0.24 on Top Exchanges (OOKS)

Onooks (OOKS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Onooks has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Onooks has a market cap of $2.65 million and $65,313.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001140 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004833 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001629 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002159 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00804992 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016987 BTC.
Onooks Coin Profile
Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,221,615 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev. The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Onooks Coin Trading
