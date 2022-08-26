Ontology Price Tops $0.24 (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 26th. Ontology has a market cap of $213.76 million and $35.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001182 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00102959 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00030791 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019619 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00256351 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00029646 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

