OpenOcean (OOE) Trading Up 0.7% This Week

OpenOcean (OOE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0340 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $5.72 million and $748,544.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenOcean has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004839 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.51 or 0.00805674 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00016932 BTC.
OpenOcean Coin Profile
OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,103,846 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal.
Buying and Selling OpenOcean
