Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,036 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,036 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $22,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 15,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Henry J. Maier bought 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $108.45 per share, for a total transaction of $99,990.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,990.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total transaction of $3,347,420.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,384,292. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,047 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,957 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Vertical Research lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.81.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,796. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.80 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

