Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 865,350 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,918,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Lumen Technologies worth $32,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 122,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 33,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LUMN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.81. 154,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,525,395. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49.

Lumen Technologies Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

