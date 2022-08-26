Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,172,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 221,805 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $27,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AT&T by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,168,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,741,000 after acquiring an additional 113,699 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in AT&T by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 675,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 26,253 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.95. 277,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,602,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $127.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.47. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.53.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 40.81%.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

