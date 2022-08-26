Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 608,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,296 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $30,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE:VZ traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.45. The stock had a trading volume of 216,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,343,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.20. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.