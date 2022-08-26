Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,907 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $61,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,603,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030,375 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,874,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,470 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,879,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,486 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,515,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE:RTX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,062,449. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a market cap of $140.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

