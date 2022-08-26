Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $26,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVO traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $110.59. 14,715 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,341. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.96. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.5836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $682.43.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.