Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,735 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 0.8% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $55,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Down 1.2 %

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total transaction of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,710,599,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,710,599,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 16,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,703.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded down $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.83. The company had a trading volume of 110,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,868. The company has a market capitalization of $170.97 billion, a PE ratio of 322.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.