Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,829 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.7% of Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $47,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.11.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 25,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,402,736. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $293.86 and a 200 day moving average of $305.73. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $261.77 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

